Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.39

Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.39 and traded as high as $0.45. Iveda Solutions shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 29,300 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.35.

About Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA)

Iveda Solutions, Inc develops and sells software as a service video surveillance management platform under Sentir name in the United States and internationally. Its Sentir platform consists of surveillance software, cloud management software, servers, storage, and networking protocols that enables real-time viewing and recorded playback of video on computers and mobile devices with push notifications and alerts for the distribution of hosted video surveillance services.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Iveda Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iveda Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.