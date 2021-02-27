IXT 24-Hour Volume Tops $116.00 (IXT)

IXT (CURRENCY:IXT) traded 23.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Over the last week, IXT has traded down 35% against the US dollar. IXT has a total market cap of $734,085.53 and approximately $116.00 worth of IXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IXT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0205 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IXT Token Profile

IXT is a token. Its genesis date was July 11th, 2017. IXT’s total supply is 65,778,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,778,844 tokens. IXT’s official Twitter account is @iXledgertech . IXT’s official website is www.ixt.global

According to CryptoCompare, “InsureX is a decentralized marketplace for insurance products based on blockchain technology. This alternative marketplace aims to bring insurers, reinsurers and brokers together in an efficient, cost-effective and transparent manner that skips middlemen and unneeded fees. The InsureX (IXT) token is the underlying token used in the InsureX market by the community, customers and partners to buy data and premium services. “

