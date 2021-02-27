IXT Hits Market Cap of $734,085.53 (IXT)

IXT (CURRENCY:IXT) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. IXT has a total market capitalization of $734,085.53 and $116.00 worth of IXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IXT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0205 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, IXT has traded down 35% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IXT Token Profile

IXT is a token. It was first traded on July 11th, 2017. IXT’s total supply is 65,778,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,778,844 tokens. The official website for IXT is www.ixt.global . IXT’s official Twitter account is @iXledgertech

According to CryptoCompare, “InsureX is a decentralized marketplace for insurance products based on blockchain technology. This alternative marketplace aims to bring insurers, reinsurers and brokers together in an efficient, cost-effective and transparent manner that skips middlemen and unneeded fees. The InsureX (IXT) token is the underlying token used in the InsureX market by the community, customers and partners to buy data and premium services. “

