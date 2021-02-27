Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $173.63.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JKHY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $194.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Compass Point raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $148.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.69 and a 200-day moving average of $159.67. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52-week low of $123.64 and a 52-week high of $200.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $422.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.04 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 44.56%.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett acquired 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $156.35 per share, with a total value of $1,391,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,681,275.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 541.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 166.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

