Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 437,169 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,556 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.57% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $70,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 42,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,656,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $154.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $194.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett acquired 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $156.35 per share, with a total value of $1,391,515.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,941 shares in the company, valued at $4,681,275.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $148.44 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.64 and a fifty-two week high of $200.98. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.67.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $422.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.56%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

