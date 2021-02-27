JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.34

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.34 and traded as high as $8.15. JAKKS Pacific shares last traded at $7.98, with a volume of 170,663 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.72, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $39.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.34.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by $0.83. Equities analysts predict that JAKKS Pacific, Inc. will post -10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in JAKKS Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 164.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 84,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 52,392 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 37,205 shares during the period. 14.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK)

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, and markets consumer and related products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Halloween. It offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

