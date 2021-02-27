James Latham plc (LTHM.L) (LON:LTHM) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $883.87

James Latham plc (LTHM.L) (LON:LTHM) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 883.87 ($11.55) and traded as low as GBX 880 ($11.50). James Latham plc (LTHM.L) shares last traded at GBX 910 ($11.89), with a volume of 4,276 shares.

The stock has a market cap of £181.10 million and a PE ratio of 16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 911.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 883.87.

In related news, insider Piers Latham acquired 183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 895 ($11.69) per share, for a total transaction of £1,637.85 ($2,139.86). Also, insider Andrew George Wright sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 925 ($12.09), for a total transaction of £17,547.25 ($22,925.59).

James Latham plc, together with its subsidiaries, imports and distributes timber and panel products in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers panels, melamine, veneer, laminates, solid surface products, door blanks, plastics, hardwoods and softwoods, engineered timber products, flooring products, decking and cladding products, modified timbers and panels, fire retardant panels, advanced technical panels, and treatments.

