James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Shares of James River Group stock opened at $45.91 on Friday. James River Group has a 12 month low of $25.34 and a 12 month high of $57.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 0.48.

Get James River Group alerts:

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($1.49). James River Group had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 6.37%. Analysts predict that James River Group will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of James River Group from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered James River Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Article: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.