Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Stock Holdings Boosted by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 87.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,129 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,599 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 569 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total value of $235,185.00. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,762 shares of company stock valued at $1,710,703 over the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $168.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $86.88 and a 52-week high of $178.64.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $665.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.83 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JAZZ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.95.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

