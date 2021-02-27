Jeffrey F. Schmitz Sells 173 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Stock

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) CMO Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.85, for a total transaction of $86,301.05. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,063.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $499.43 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $150.06 and a 52-week high of $515.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a PE ratio of 54.94 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $430.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $344.22.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.11.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

