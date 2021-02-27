Jetcoin (JET) Price Tops $0.0112

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded 23.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. One Jetcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0112 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jetcoin has a market capitalization of $109,411.37 and $85,384.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded 77.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00055001 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.18 or 0.00718117 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00029012 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00006767 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00035657 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00059668 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00041099 BTC.

Jetcoin is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,768,025 tokens. Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io . The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

