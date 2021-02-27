Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by DDD Partners LLC

DDD Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 3.1% of DDD Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $15,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,519,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 62,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after acquiring an additional 16,723 shares during the period. Haverford Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 54,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 75,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,685,000 after acquiring an additional 17,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.13.

JNJ opened at $158.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $416.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.28. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.