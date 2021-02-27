Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,139 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,013,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,466,000 after acquiring an additional 237,219 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 63,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,973,000 after acquiring an additional 13,319 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $158.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.28. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $173.65. The stock has a market cap of $416.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.13.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.