Joint Ventures (JOINT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $28,721.50

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 27th. Joint Ventures has a market cap of $28,721.50 and $1,725.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Joint Ventures has traded 28.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Joint Ventures coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Joint Ventures alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00054928 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $337.90 or 0.00720248 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00029046 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00006784 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00034769 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00059523 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00040944 BTC.

About Joint Ventures

Joint Ventures is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures . The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io . Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

Buying and Selling Joint Ventures

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joint Ventures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joint Ventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Joint Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joint Ventures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.