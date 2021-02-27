JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust (LON:MATE) Shares Up 0.4%

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust (LON:MATE) shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 90 ($1.18) and last traded at GBX 90 ($1.18). 68,066 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 140,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 89.60 ($1.17).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 89.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 86.55.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th.

In related news, insider Patrick Edwardson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 88 ($1.15) per share, with a total value of £8,800 ($11,497.26).

About JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust (LON:MATE)

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust PLC was founded in 2017 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

