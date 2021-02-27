JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,861 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of BATS JPST remained flat at $$50.79 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,630,606 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.80.

