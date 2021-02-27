Jupiter Price Hits $0.0092 (JUP)

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One Jupiter coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. Jupiter has a market cap of $1.16 million and $281,716.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Jupiter has traded up 129.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $228.64 or 0.00483118 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.64 or 0.00073196 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.51 or 0.00081371 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.06 or 0.00080414 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00056531 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.87 or 0.00492068 BTC.

Jupiter Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

