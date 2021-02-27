JUST (JST) Price Hits $0.0453 on Major Exchanges

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. JUST has a total market capitalization of $102.30 million and approximately $224.72 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JUST token can now be bought for approximately $0.0453 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, JUST has traded down 30.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $214.87 or 0.00478511 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00069099 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000942 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.77 or 0.00079666 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00080889 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00053421 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.67 or 0.00460268 BTC.

JUST Token Profile

JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 tokens. The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . The official website for JUST is just.network/#

JUST Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

