JustBet Market Cap Tops $358,872.40 (WINR)

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded 39.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One JustBet token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. JustBet has a market capitalization of $358,872.40 and approximately $319.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, JustBet has traded up 19.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $214.12 or 0.00475975 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00069912 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000939 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.61 or 0.00079146 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.42 or 0.00080948 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00053943 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $209.54 or 0.00465776 BTC.

JustBet Token Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,289,581,928 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,692,175 tokens. The official website for JustBet is app.just.bet . The official message board for JustBet is medium.com/@Just_Bet

JustBet Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JustBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

