JustLiquidity (JUL) Hits 1-Day Volume of $11.53 Million

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. In the last seven days, JustLiquidity has traded up 35.4% against the dollar. One JustLiquidity token can now be purchased for about $201.39 or 0.00435005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. JustLiquidity has a total market cap of $87.98 million and approximately $11.53 million worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get JustLiquidity alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.68 or 0.00487471 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.25 or 0.00071816 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.08 or 0.00080086 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.47 or 0.00080942 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00055580 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $229.38 or 0.00495466 BTC.

About JustLiquidity

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 436,871 tokens. JustLiquidity’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity . The official website for JustLiquidity is justliquidity.org

JustLiquidity Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustLiquidity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustLiquidity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JustLiquidity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JustLiquidity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JustLiquidity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.