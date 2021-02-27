Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kaman had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 8.14%. Kaman updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.55-1.87 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.55-1.87 EPS.

KAMN traded down $7.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.66. 491,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,768. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.85. Kaman has a 1-year low of $29.38 and a 1-year high of $59.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,622.54 and a beta of 1.26.

Get Kaman alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Kaman’s payout ratio is 49.08%.

Several research analysts recently commented on KAMN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Kaman from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

About Kaman

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.