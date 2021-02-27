KARMA Reaches Market Cap of $1.19 Million (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 82.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. KARMA has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $11.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KARMA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, KARMA has traded down 42% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 42.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004489 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000133 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.65 or 0.00094060 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KARMA Profile

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 tokens. KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092 . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

KARMA Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KARMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

