Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Maxim Group

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Maxim Group in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on KRTX. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $122.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.45.

NASDAQ:KRTX opened at $124.96 on Friday. Karuna Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $52.62 and a twelve month high of $146.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.48 and a 200-day moving average of $94.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.17 and a beta of 2.07.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, Director Atul Pande sold 5,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total value of $529,344.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,344.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total transaction of $474,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,314,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,026,214 shares of company stock worth $120,614,915. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sofinnova Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,952,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,963,000 after acquiring an additional 66,839 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,424,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,681,000 after acquiring an additional 49,073 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,373,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,555,000 after acquiring an additional 86,154 shares during the period. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $110,057,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 5.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 799,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,828,000 after buying an additional 38,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric disorders and pain. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, Alzheimer's, and pain, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

