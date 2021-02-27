Kava.io Market Capitalization Hits $209.79 Million (KAVA)

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. Kava.io has a total market cap of $209.79 million and $56.23 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava.io token can now be purchased for $3.58 or 0.00007917 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Kava.io has traded 24.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.80 or 0.00288853 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00008370 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00075393 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004560 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $953.13 or 0.02104925 BTC.

Kava.io Profile

Kava.io uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 117,188,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,524,186 tokens. Kava.io’s official website is www.kava.io . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs

Buying and Selling Kava.io

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava.io should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava.io using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

