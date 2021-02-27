Keep3rV1 (KP3R) 24 Hour Volume Tops $4.84 Million

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 27th. Keep3rV1 has a market cap of $51.80 million and $4.84 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Keep3rV1 token can currently be bought for approximately $259.00 or 0.00551278 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Keep3rV1 has traded 32% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Keep3rV1 alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.70 or 0.00480403 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.35 or 0.00073118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.21 or 0.00081326 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.63 or 0.00080094 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00056843 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.12 or 0.00485555 BTC.

Keep3rV1 Profile

Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 tokens. The official message board for Keep3rV1 is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a . The official website for Keep3rV1 is keep3r.network

Buying and Selling Keep3rV1

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep3rV1 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Keep3rV1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Keep3rV1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep3rV1 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.