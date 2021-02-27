Keep3rV1 Trading Down 32% Over Last Week (KP3R)

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. In the last seven days, Keep3rV1 has traded down 32% against the U.S. dollar. One Keep3rV1 token can currently be purchased for $259.00 or 0.00551278 BTC on popular exchanges. Keep3rV1 has a total market cap of $51.80 million and approximately $4.84 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $225.70 or 0.00480403 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.35 or 0.00073118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.21 or 0.00081326 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.63 or 0.00080094 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00056843 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.12 or 0.00485555 BTC.

Keep3rV1 Token Profile

Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 tokens. Keep3rV1’s official message board is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a . Keep3rV1’s official website is keep3r.network

Buying and Selling Keep3rV1

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep3rV1 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Keep3rV1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

