Keep4r Price Down 32.6% This Week (KP4R)

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. In the last seven days, Keep4r has traded down 32.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Keep4r token can currently be purchased for $6.27 or 0.00013256 BTC on major exchanges. Keep4r has a total market cap of $493,128.48 and approximately $62,014.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $228.64 or 0.00483118 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.64 or 0.00073196 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.51 or 0.00081371 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.06 or 0.00080414 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00056531 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.87 or 0.00492068 BTC.

Keep4r Token Profile

Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,608 tokens. The official website for Keep4r is kp4r.network/#

Keep4r Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep4r directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep4r should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Keep4r using one of the exchanges listed above.

