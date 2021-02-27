KeeperDAO Trading Down 26.1% This Week (ROOK)

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 27th. During the last week, KeeperDAO has traded 26.1% lower against the US dollar. KeeperDAO has a market capitalization of $16.38 million and $8.53 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KeeperDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $449.54 or 0.00964379 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About KeeperDAO

KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,430 tokens. The official website for KeeperDAO is app.keeperdao.com

KeeperDAO Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeeperDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KeeperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

