Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.23

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.23 and traded as low as $20.67. Kelly Services shares last traded at $20.70, with a volume of 346 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $813.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.23.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kelly Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including 5G, aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

