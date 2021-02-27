Keybank National Association OH Boosts Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Keybank National Association OH raised its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,872 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $9,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $14,557,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,637 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 14.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,671,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,472,833,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236,449 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,492,164 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,779,881,000 after acquiring an additional 599,727 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 10.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,206,616 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,067,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,889 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,348,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,846,774,000 after acquiring an additional 181,355 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CRM opened at $216.50 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $198.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.53, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 9,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $2,207,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,731,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.68, for a total transaction of $927,424.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,977,897.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,444 shares of company stock valued at $17,629,599. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.69.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

