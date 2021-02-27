Keybank National Association OH Boosts Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,148 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $7,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TJX. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in The TJX Companies in the third quarter worth $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in The TJX Companies by 430.0% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $65.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.99, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.25. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $71.06.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This is a positive change from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.95%.

TJX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett cut The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.04.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

