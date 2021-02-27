Keybank National Association OH Cuts Stock Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $7,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KSU. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,684,000 after acquiring an additional 12,805 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 202.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 3rd quarter worth $267,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KSU opened at $212.34 on Friday. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $223.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is presently 25.51%.

KSU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $236.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Kansas City Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.55.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

