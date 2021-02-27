Keybank National Association OH Decreases Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 24,164 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $13,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 277,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,407,000 after purchasing an additional 23,808 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co increased its position in Phillips 66 by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Stolper Co now owns 39,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after buying an additional 9,232 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 27,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 6.6% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 112,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after buying an additional 6,929 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PSX shares. Tudor Pickering lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.89.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $83.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.22. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $89.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a PE ratio of -13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

