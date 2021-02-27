Keybank National Association OH Has $12.93 Million Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,810 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,501 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $12,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,966,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,377,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325,128 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,143,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,645,656,000 after buying an additional 6,028,231 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,619,884 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $393,553,000 after buying an additional 2,713,799 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $137,127,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Applied Materials by 12,486.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,892,762 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $163,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877,724 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMAT. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $118.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $108.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.55 and a 200-day moving average of $79.26. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $36.64 and a one year high of $124.50.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

