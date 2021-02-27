Keybank National Association OH Reduces Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $7,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $372.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $380.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $380.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.97. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $200.61 and a one year high of $427.90.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total transaction of $7,632,842.37. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,637,706.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $401.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair lowered W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $370.15.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

