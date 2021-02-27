KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Holdings Decreased by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 803,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,617 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp owned about 0.08% of KeyCorp worth $13,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,190,000. Connable Office Inc. grew its stake in KeyCorp by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 23,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in KeyCorp by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 20,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 11,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 26,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 15,019 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEY traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.14. 9,356,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,692,130. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.67 and its 200 day moving average is $15.11. The stock has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $21.81.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 21st that permits the company to repurchase $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $105,438.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,944,465.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

KEY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays raised their target price on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on KeyCorp from $20.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

