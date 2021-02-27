KFA Global Carbon ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN) Shares Down 1.9%

Shares of KFA Global Carbon ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN) fell 1.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.20 and last traded at $27.20. 18,955 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 34,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.73.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.81.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of KFA Global Carbon ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of KFA Global Carbon ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of KFA Global Carbon ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for KFA Global Carbon ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KFA Global Carbon ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.