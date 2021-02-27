Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) Shares Down 4.4%

Kidoz Inc. (OTCMKTS:KDOZF)’s share price fell 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.78 and last traded at $0.78. 2,418 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 6,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

The firm has a market cap of $102.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12 and a beta of -0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.37.

About Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF)

Kidoz Inc develops and sells kid-tech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; and North America. It also owns and develops mobile KidSafe advertising network. The company's products include Rooplay, the cloud-based EduGame system for kids to learn and play; Garfield's Bingo, live on facebook messenger, android, and iOS; and Trophy Bingo, live across mobile platforms.

