Kingspan Group plc (KGP.L) (LON:KGP) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $68.40

Kingspan Group plc (KGP.L) (LON:KGP) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 68.40 ($0.89) and traded as low as GBX 58.25 ($0.76). Kingspan Group plc (KGP.L) shares last traded at GBX 60.05 ($0.78), with a volume of 53,250 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.93, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 59.82 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 68.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £110.13 million and a PE ratio of 29.38.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of €0.21 ($0.24) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Kingspan Group plc (KGP.L)’s dividend payout ratio is 6.36%.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions for the construction sector in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring Technology.

