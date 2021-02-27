Kingswood Acquisition (OTCMKTS:KWACU) Shares Up 0.7%

Shares of Kingswood Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:KWACU) were up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.04 and last traded at $10.98. Approximately 39,949 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $10.90.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.67.

About Kingswood Acquisition (OTCMKTS:KWACU)

There is no company description available for Kingswood Acquisition Corp.

