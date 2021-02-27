Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 37.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 406,970 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 239,500 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.68% of Kirby worth $21,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kirby by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,403,391 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $280,058,000 after acquiring an additional 97,393 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Kirby by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,422,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $123,791,000 after purchasing an additional 851,314 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in Kirby by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,157,797 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $114,218,000 after purchasing an additional 356,914 shares during the period. Hound Partners LLC grew its position in Kirby by 184.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 2,441,136 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $88,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,046 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Kirby by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,447,537 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $52,357,000 after purchasing an additional 57,242 shares during the period. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Kirby from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

In related news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $73,518.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Amy D. Husted sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,166 shares in the company, valued at $920,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 35,774 shares of company stock worth $2,104,615 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:KEX opened at $62.56 on Friday. Kirby Co. has a 52 week low of $32.76 and a 52 week high of $68.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.69.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $489.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

