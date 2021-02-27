Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 33.21% and a return on equity of 21.03%.

Shares of KL traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.73. 3,738,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,010,773. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $57.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.74.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Monday, January 11th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $95.50 to $77.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.11.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.