Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2021


Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 33.21% and a return on equity of 21.03%.

Shares of KL traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.73. 3,738,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,010,773. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $57.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.74.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Monday, January 11th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $95.50 to $77.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.11.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

Earnings History for Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL)

