Kleros (PNK) Market Cap Hits $35.10 Million

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Kleros has a market capitalization of $35.10 million and approximately $794,654.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kleros token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0585 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kleros has traded down 27.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00010883 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000033 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded down 37.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros Profile

PNK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 599,684,715 tokens. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

