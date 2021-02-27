Klever Hits Market Cap of $67.55 Million (KLV)

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. One Klever token can currently be bought for about $0.0171 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. Klever has a market capitalization of $67.55 million and approximately $556,427.00 worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Klever has traded up 55.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Klever Profile

Klever’s genesis date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,960,013,392 tokens. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Klever is www.klever.io

Klever Token Trading

