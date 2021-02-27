Klimatas (KTS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $12,718.92

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded down 21.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 27th. One Klimatas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0176 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges. Klimatas has a market cap of $12,718.92 and $110.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Klimatas has traded 47.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000171 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 41.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Klimatas

KTS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Buying and Selling Klimatas

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

