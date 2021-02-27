Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) will post $1.19 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.22 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.16 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation posted sales of $1.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will report full year sales of $5.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.92 billion to $5.16 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.07 billion to $5.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Knight-Swift Transportation.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KNX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. KCG boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America cut Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knight-Swift Transportation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,275,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $513,377,000 after buying an additional 476,137 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,783,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $325,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,716 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,498,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $183,074,000 after purchasing an additional 96,231 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,021,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $168,198,000 after purchasing an additional 340,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,079,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,806,000 after purchasing an additional 356,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNX stock opened at $43.20 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12-month low of $27.54 and a 12-month high of $47.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.75%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

