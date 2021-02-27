Komodo Reaches Market Capitalization of $168.11 Million (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. Komodo has a total market cap of $168.11 million and $20.57 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for $1.35 or 0.00002855 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Komodo has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.26 or 0.00260559 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.90 or 0.00103367 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00056301 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000152 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000603 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000378 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 124,464,654 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

