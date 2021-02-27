Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $492.44 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) to announce $492.44 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $492.00 million and the highest is $493.09 million. Korn Ferry posted sales of $440.47 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full-year sales of $1.75 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Korn Ferry.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.44. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $475.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Korn Ferry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised Korn Ferry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist raised their price objective on Korn Ferry from $48.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Korn Ferry presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

In other Korn Ferry news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 10,506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $660,827.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,268,676.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFY. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Korn Ferry by 175.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KFY opened at $61.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.37 and its 200 day moving average is $39.00. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $21.45 and a fifty-two week high of $65.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 227.96 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 13.75%.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

