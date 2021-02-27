KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA) Shares Acquired by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA) by 39.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,878 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned 0.18% of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,119,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,260,000 after acquiring an additional 598,431 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,638,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,168,000 after acquiring an additional 117,000 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,400,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 175.4% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 784,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,979,000 after acquiring an additional 499,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $580,000.

KBA opened at $46.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.87. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF has a 52 week low of $27.16 and a 52 week high of $53.32.

