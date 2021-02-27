Krones AG (ETR:KRN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Krones AG (ETR:KRN) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €73.56 ($86.54).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KRN. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Krones and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Krones in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Krones and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a €94.00 ($110.59) price target on Krones and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on Krones and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Krones alerts:

KRN opened at €69.85 ($82.18) on Friday. Krones has a 12-month low of €41.92 ($49.32) and a 12-month high of €78.35 ($92.18). The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of €70.89 and a 200-day moving average of €61.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.31.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

See Also: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Krones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.